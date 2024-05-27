Special fan experiences planned for U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Golf Association (USGA) revealed the on-site fan experiences today that will be at the 79th U.S. Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club from May 30 to June 2.

“The U.S. Women’s Open offers the best golfers in the world an opportunity to achieve their dreams on the grandest stages in the game,” said Jon Podany, chief commercial officer of the USGA. “With the support of our tremendous partners, fans who are on-site at Lancaster will enjoy memorable and inspiring experiences that bring them closer to the action than ever before.”

The experiences will be available beginning May 28.

At the Main Entrance of the event will be the Ally Savings Bucket Challenge, which gives attendees a chance to use their putting and skee-ball skills in an immersive experience. Fans can win USGA prizes in the mini-games.

In Fan Central, attendees will have the opportunity to pose for a photo with the U.S. Women’s Open Trophy. At the Amex Fan Stop tent, located in the Fan Oasis near the main entrance, fans can get a free friendship bracelet and reusable water bottle.

The USGA’s mobile museum, the USGA Experience, will also be on-site. There will be an interactive exhibit from the USGA Golf Museum and Library celebrating the USGA’s 1,000th championship. There will be artifacts from the game’s top golfers, hands-on activities, replica World Golf Hall of Fame lockers featuring items from Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam, and a display dedicated to Gee Chun’s victory at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster.

There will also be a “What Would You Shoot?” interactive fan experience, a Rules of Golf quiz and a place for fans to try their putting skills.

Inside the USGA & Museum Experience is the Junior Experience, which will have activities for kids including arts and crafts, putting and an exercise station. There is also a nine-hole Junior Scavenger Hunt available for young fans which includes a prize for completion.

There is also an Autograph Zone and Selfie Zone geared towards younger fans to allow kids to interact with players.

The Junior Experience will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on all days of the championship. Fans 17 and under receive free admission to the event when accompanied by a ticketed or credentialed adult, with a maximum of four children per adult.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will have a Wellness Pavilion on site by the Main Entrance. There will be a wellness and health knowledge test putting challenge. Also, a local artist who will be creating a unique piece revolving around Lancaster, women in sports and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s mission. The interactive mural will be displayed at Women and Babies Hospital when complete and will be inspired by fans at the event.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase commemorative, one-of-a-kind official U.S. Women’s Open merchandise at the Merchandise Pavilion near the main entrance. Brands such as Peter Millar, G/FORE, Adidas, Vineyard Wines, Imperial and more will be featured. the shop will be open from 7 a.m. until 30 minutes following the conclusion of play each day.

