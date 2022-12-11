Special facts about all 8 USC Heisman Trophy winners

Eight is enough … for now. USC hopes to have even more Heisman Trophy winners in the next decade under Lincoln Riley, but the future can wait. Right now, Riley has delivered USC a Heisman winner in his first season in Los Angeles. Caleb Williams was announced as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday night in New York.

Caleb Williams joins Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), and Reggie Bush (2005) as a USC Heisman winner.

It’s a night to celebrate Caleb Williams’ accomplishments. It’s also a night to pay tribute to the Heisman winners who have gone before Caleb, establishing a Heisman history at USC. Here are a few special facts about each of USC’s eight Heisman winners:

LEINART VOTING RESULTS

Jan 1, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart (11), wide receiver Mike Williams (1), tight end Gregg Guenther (44), fullback Brandon Hancock (40), and center Norm Katnik (62) celebrate in the endzone against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2004 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 28-14. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Matt Leinart finished in the top 10 in Heisman voting in three straight seasons.

Sophomore season: 6th

Junior year: 1st (Heisman winner)

Senior year: 3rd (Reggie Bush won)

OJ'S HEISMAN MILESTONE

Nov 18, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson (32) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans defeated the Bruins 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

OJ Simpson was the first-ever Heisman Trophy winner to attend junior college. He transferred to USC, and the rest is history.

MIKE GARRETT, THE WORKHORSE

Sep 1963; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back (20) MIKE GARRETT during the 1963 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

Mike Garrett was USC’s first Heisman Trophy winner, and the first player to average 25 carries per game.

CHARLES WHITE MASTERPIECE

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running Charles White (12) waits for the snap against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1980 Rose Bowl game where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Charles White ran wild in the 1980 Rose Bowl with 247 yards on 39 carries as USC defeated Ohio State, 17-16.

REGGIE BUSH IN 2005

Reggie Bush of the USC Trojans breaks free for a 3rd quarter touchdown against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on October 15, 2005. USC won 34-31. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush nearly doubled his rushing yard totals in his final season.

2004: 908 yards rushing

2005: 1,740 yards rushing

MARCUS ALLEN'S SPECIAL PLACE IN HISTORY

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Marcus Allen (33) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1980 Rose Bowl game where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Allen has won a national championship (USC in 1978), the Rose Bowl (multiple times), the Heisman (1981), and the Super Bowl (XVIII, 1983 NFL season).

REGGIE BUSH

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush didn’t have the central role Marcus Allen had in winning a Super Bowl, but he was part of a Super Bowl-winning team with the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFL season. Bush, like Allen, won a college national championship at USC and the Heisman Trophy. He was also on the 2003 USC team which won the Rose Bowl.

CARSON PALMER HEISMAN

USC quarterback Carson Palmer poses with the Heisman Trophy after winning the award at The Yale Club in New York Saturday, Dec. 14, 2002. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Palmer’s Heisman in 2002 was the first for a Pac-10 school since Marcus Allen of USC won in 1981. Rashaan Salaam won the 1994 Heisman when Colorado was in the Big Eight Conference.

PALMER HEISMAN, PART TWO

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the University of Southern California Trojans attempts to pass against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 30, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-13. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Palmer’s 2002 Heisman was the first Heisman won by a player in the Pacific time zone since Marcus Allen in 1981. Ty Detmer of BYU was from the Mountain time zone, and Andre Ware of Houston was in the Central time zone.

CALEB WILLIAMS WINS ONE FOR D.C.

From Willie Wood to Cornelius Greene to Jonathan Ogden to Stefon Diggs to Chase Young, the D.C. area has had great football players. And now it has a Heisman Trophy winner. https://t.co/zVZMvZGnl9 — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) December 11, 2022

CALEB'S TWO-SCHOOL JOURNEY, FROM OU TO USC TO HEISMAN NIGHT

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) points downfield defended by Oregon Ducks safety Bennett Williams (15) in the first half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams becomes one of a select group of players to play major college football at multiple schools and win the Heisman Trophy.

CALEB FOR THE PAC-12

Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota kisses the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams becomes the first Pac-12 Heisman winner since Marcus Mariota in 2014. We talked to Ducks Wire about Caleb and Marcus and how their Heisman seasons stack up against each other.

