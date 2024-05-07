'Special' bus parade attracts 55,000 Ipswich fans

Ipswich Borough Council says 55,000 supporters lined the town's streets to celebrate promotion to the Premier League [PA Media]

An open-top bus parade was cheered on by 55,000 Ipswich Town supporters who lined the streets to celebrate their promotion-winning side.

Gleeful fans chanted and lit flares as the players were taken from Sir Alf Ramsey Way to Christchurch Park.

Ipswich Borough Council said after the parade a crowd of 35,000 packed the park, as celebrations came to a climax.

The Tractor Boys clinched promotion on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in front of a jubilant Portman Road crowd.

It sparked a party-like atmosphere in the town, both inside and outside the stadium.

The face of midfielder Conor Chaplin was projected onto Ipswich Town Hall and pubs were crowded well into the night.

Jeremy Sarmiento looked on from the top deck of the team's bus as 35,000 fans gathered in Christchurch Park [Brenner Woolley/BBC]

In a video on social media, the council said the celebrations were a "special" moment.

"Seeing so many people celebrating was truly amazing," it said.

Council staff collected eight tonnes (8,000kg) of waste between Saturday and Monday during a major clean-up operation.

The authority said 34 members of staff worked over the weekend to keep the town centre clean.

"Thanks to our incredible team, you'd never know," it added.

Follow Suffolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on Ipswich Town FC

Related Internet Links