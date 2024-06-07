SPECIAL Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai SHOCK & Salah WINS award - Liverpool FC news recap

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has heaped praise on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, claiming the 25-year-old has to play for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is one of two Liverpool players named in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad, with Joe Gomez the other Red called up. Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah didn't make the cut despite being part of the provisional 33-man roster.

Liverpool's No.66 starred in England's recent 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, scoring an excellent volley, and Rice has waxed lyrical about what the Liverpool star brings to the team.

"He’s a player any country would appreciate," admitted Rice. "He’s a player we have to play, we have to get involved, and our attackers should be thriving playing off someone like Trent because his passing is off the scale."

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI GIVEN SHOCK WAKE-UP CALL

Dominik Szoboszlai endured a difficult evening in Hungary colours on Tuesday night as his nation’s 14-game unbeaten streak heading into Euro 2024 was snapped by Ireland.

Following the Ireland game, coach Marco Rossi was quizzed about the form of Szoboszlai, his 23-year-old captain.

"This time his game was average,” Rossi admitted. “Sallai Roland had a better day this time.

"Of course, he had good solutions, as always, but he also made unexpected mistakes that are not characteristic of him - but mistakes happen in the life of every footballer."

Szoboszlai struggled with Liverpool in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign and will need to improve in the coming weeks and months.

MOHAMED SALAH NAMED PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Mohamed Salah has been crowned winner of Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Season for 2023/24.

The Egyptian topped a poll on the club's official website, beating out skipper Virgil van Dijk in second and summer recruit Alexis Mac Allister in third - although how convincing his victory was in terms of votes was not revealed.

That means that Salah has now won the club's Player of the Season award for a fourth time in seven seasons, taking the award from 2022/23 victor Alisson.

LIVERPOOL CHAIRMAN'S UNPOPULAR SUGGESTION

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has risked the wrath of match-going supporters by again suggesting that entire Premier League matchdays could be played in the United States and even around the world.

Werner, a key investor in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), made the suggestion when interviewed by the Financial Times for a profile on Liverpool owner John Henry.

"I’m determined one day to have a Premier League game be played in New York City," said Werner.

"I even have the sort of crazy idea that there would be a day where we play one game in Tokyo, one game a few hours later in Los Angeles, one game a few hours later in Rio, one game a few hours later in Riyadh and make it sort of a day where football, where the Premier League, is celebrated."

This is unlikely to go down well...

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER RELEASE CLAUSE DISMISSED

Claims that Alexis Mac Allister has got a ‘secret’ release clause in his Liverpool contract have been dismissed.

A report from Directvsports in Argentina claimed Real Madrid were making moves to sign Mac Allister and that there is a clause contained in his deal, meaning interested parties can sign the World Cup winner for €70m.

However, while Madrid may well still covet Mac Allister, there is no such clause available to them according to James Pearce of the Athletic.

"Liverpool don’t allow release clauses in contracts," Pearce wrote. You can go right back to when Emre Can was in talks over a new deal. He wanted a release clause, Liverpool dismissed the idea, and he ended up leaving as a free agent when his contract expired in the summer of 2018.

"Mac Allister is going nowhere."

