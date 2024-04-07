Spearman slams two homers in NMSU softball’s 10-2 win over Jax State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – It was a Friday to forget that sparked one of the best Saturdays of the season for NM State. Desirae Spearman was electric at the plate, sparking the offense with a home run in the first at bat of the afternoon. NM State posted 18 total hits, tying its season high and setting an eight-year conference mark. The Gamecocks put up just two runs, falling to 16-22 and 5-6 in league games. The win improved the Aggies’ mark to 21-14 on the season and 7-4 in Conference USA play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Jax State put up three runs in the first inning on Friday, NM State returned the favor on Saturday. Desirae Spearman, starting in left field, walked up to the plate to lead off for the Crimson & White. The freshman launched the fourth pitch of the game over the center field wall, taking a lead immediately. Later in the inning, Jayleen Burton followed up the blast with an RBI-double that scored another run on a Gamecock fielding error. The Aggies took a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.

The Aggies landed another three runs in the second inning, including a second home run from Spearman. The freshman was in the leadoff spot for the eighth time in her career, and recorded three RBIs on two home runs before Jax State had even gotten to the second half of its lineup. Immediately after the two-run shot, Jillian Taylor followed up with a triple, later scoring on a Devin Elam single. The Aggies took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning.

Following a scoreless away third, the Aggies put up their third three-run inning of the game in the fourth. Jayleen Burton drove in two runs on a bunt single that prompted a throwing error. Later, Jessica Carreon brought Burton home with a slap single that bounced and floated its way to third base, leaving the Gamecocks no play by the time the ball returned to the turf.

Meanwhie, Jaileen Mancha was handling business in the circle for the visitors. The Gamecocks notched a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, but produced no further damage. The fourth inning began with the score still at 9-1, before the Gamecocks had their most productive frame. With the bases loaded, Ashley Phillips drove in a run with a left-field single. The Gamecocks then stranded all three baserunners with a right-field flyout in the next at-bat. Mancha proceeded to sit eight consecutive batters as the home team failed to move a runner past second base for the remainder of the afternoon.

NM State tacked on its final run with a Devin Elam solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. Kayla Lunar knocked a single to right field, racking up the Aggies’ 18th and final hit of the day. With the single, every Aggie in the starting lineup recorded a hit.

Jax State notched its fourth hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, but no runs came to cross, ending the game at 10-2. NM State improved to 21-14 and 7-4 in CUSA play with the win.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Desirae Spearman posted her second multi-home run day of her career. She previously hit two no-doubters against Sacramento State on Feb. 17.

· NM State posted 18 hits as a team. The last time the program notched that many hits or more in a conference game was 2,898 days ago at UMKC on April 30, 2016. The Aggies scored 11 runs in that game, but allowed 13 hits and eight runs from the Roos, winning by three.

· NM State recorded 18 hits earlier this season versus Sacramento State, but lost 20-10. Before that, the Aggies hadn’t posted 18-plus hits since March 19, 2021 when they put up 19 versus Idaho State.

· Jaileen Mancha pitched her sixth complete game of the season. The junior lowered her ERA to 2.85 on the season across a team-high 91.0 innings.

· The Aggies hit three home runs as a team, capped off by one from Devin Elam in the seventh inning in what was her third of the season. The last time NM State posted three four-baggers was against Montana nearly two months ago.

· Desirae Spearman’s three RBIs were tied for the most of her young career. The freshman has matched that mark three prior times this season. After her two home runs, the Gamecocks walked Spearman in her final three at bats.

· Jayleen Burton recorded two RBIs for the first time in her career. The senior notched two hits, including a first-inning RBI-double.

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Gamecocks will meet again for the final game of the series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 AM MT (12:00 PM local).

