‘When he speaks everyone listens’ – France duo full of praise for Milan star

Two players from the France squad have praised Mike Maignan for his leadership after decisive performances at the European Championship.

France have kept two clean sheets in two games so far in Germany, beating Austria 1-0 and then drawing with the Netherlands despite a sub-par performance by their usual high standards.

The media was full of praise for Maignan after the draw against the Dutch. He made a couple of excellent stops to keep the scores level with Les Bleus rocked at times, and he remains unbeaten at Euro 2024.

Aurélien Tchouaméni – a midfielder for Real Madrid and France – spoke yesterday at a press conference from the French national team’s retreat and he was asked about the impact Maignan has on the squad.

“Maignan brings his leadership. He likes to talk, talk in a positive way, give advice. He has great charisma, when he speaks everyone listens to him,” he said (via MilanNews).

Meanwhile, the right-back Jonathan Clauss was also questioned about playing in a defensive line in front of the Milan goalkeeper.

“He talks a lot, gives a lot of information and is very concentrated. I met him here in the national team. For a defender it is pleasant to have a goalkeeper who leads to this point. It’s a huge advantage. He’s a leader who does a lot of good.”