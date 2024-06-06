Spartans win golf sectional title at Liberty Country Club

Jun. 5—LIBERTY — The Lions golf team made two trips to the Liberty Country Club in four days. Friday, the Lions competed in a sectional preview invitational and Monday, the Lions competed in the 10-team Union County Sectional.

Friday, the Lions posted a team score of 393 to take eighth place in the field.

The Lions were led by Griffin Norris with an 89. He was backed up by Caleb Schelle with 90. Brody Terrell carded 95 and Kyle Jacobs shot 119.

Connersville won the team title with 334. Centerville's Brady Moore carded a 74 to earn medalist honors on a scorecard playoff with Richmond's Tyler Hahn-Hamilton (74).

Monday morning, the Lions returned to the Liberty Country Club for Sectional 27 action. The top three teams and top three individuals from non-advancing teams move on to the regional.

Connersville won the sectional championship with a 341 total. Centerville was a close second with 343. Union County took third place with 347. Northeastern was fourth with 348 followed by Hagerstown 349, Franklin County 361, Richmond 363, Oldenburg Academy 363, Rushville 384 and Cambridge City Lincoln 400.

Centerville's Moore was one stroke better than his Friday score with a 73 to earn medalist honors for the sectional. Northeastern's Hayden Chalfant (77), Hagerstown's Noah Searcy (82) and Hagerstown's Jacob Lieberman (82) are moving on to the regional as individuals.

Rushville's Norris tied his personal best round with 88. Terrell carded a 97. Aiden Philpot finished with a 98. Schelle had a 101 and Mason Mosburg turned in a 102.

