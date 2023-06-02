Spartans trending toward landing commitment from 4-star RB Anthony Carrie

It appears Michigan State could be close to landing a big-time running back commitment in the 2024 class.

Four-star running back Anthony Carrie of Tampa, Florida, is trending toward the Spartans, according to the On3 and 247Sports expert predictions and crystal ball predictions, respectively.

Carrie ranks as the No. 21 running back and No. 253 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite for the 2024 class. He holds offers from more than 40 schools, including Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Carrie is set to take an official visit to Michigan State on June 9. He plans to visit Notre Dame and North Carolina in June, according to 247Sports. South Carolina is considered a threat to the Spartans in his recruitment as well.

There is no set date for Carrie’s commitment. But this is a positive sign for Michigan State ahead of his upcoming official visit.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Michigan State trending for four-star running back Carrie has received two expert predictions in favor of the Spartans today (On3+): https://t.co/9KZLOULIvX pic.twitter.com/ClF77odcqN — Noah Sprunger (@On3Noah) June 1, 2023

