Spartans make top 7 for elite 2026 OT Maxwell Riley

Michigan State football is one of only seven programs still in the running for a big-time offensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Maxwell Riley of Avon, Ohio revealed his top seven schools list on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Clemson and Missouri.

Riley ranks as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 1 player from Ohio in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 35 overall prospect in the class.

Riley holds offers from 25 different programs, including Michigan State. He is currently crystal ball predicted to end up at Ohio State, according to 247Sports.

God has blessed me immensely with these opportunities. After much discussion with my family we have decided to narrow the list of prospective college football programs to seven. I will be concentrating on my relationships with these schools moving forward. Thank you & God Bless! pic.twitter.com/uborftpwlN — Maxwell Riley✝️ (@bigmax2026) June 25, 2024

