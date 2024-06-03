Spartans make top 3 for Florida 3-star WR Chase Collier

Michigan State football is one of three finalists for a three-star wide receiver from the Sunshine State.

Chase Collier of Jacksonville, Fla. is down to only three schools in his recruitment: Michigan State, Kansas and Baylor. Collier is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Collier ranks as the No. 177 wide receiver in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Collier is scheduled to take official visits to all three of his finalists over the next few weeks. Collier will be at Michigan State on June 14.

