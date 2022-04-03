  • Oops!
Spartans in top 10 for 2023 4-star OL Madden Sanker of Douglasville, Ga.

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football is one of 10 schools still in the hunt for a major offensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class.

Madden Sanker of Douglasville, Ga. released his top 10 schools list on Sunday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Miami (FL), Georgia, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Rutgers, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Sanker is a four-star prospect on 247Sports, and ranked as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the recruiting services’ composite rankings. He’s also ranked as the No. 83 national prospect and No. 6 from Georgia.

Along with the Spartans being part of Sanker’s top 10 schools list, Michigan State is considered to be one of three schools in a great spot to land this major prospect on 247Sports. He also visited Michigan State a few weeks ago so things appear to be trending in the right direction for the Spartans.

