Advertisement

Spartans target, Cal transfer CB Kaylin Moore commits to UCLA

robert bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State transfer portal target cornerback Kaylin Moore is heading to a different Big Ten school instead.

Moore recently visited Michigan State but he will actually be playing for UCLA next year. Moore committed to the Bruins on Monday.

With Moore going elsewhere, the Spartans were able to add another cornerback out of the portal in North Carolina transfer Lejond Cavazos.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire