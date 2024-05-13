Spartans target, Cal transfer CB Kaylin Moore commits to UCLA

Michigan State transfer portal target cornerback Kaylin Moore is heading to a different Big Ten school instead.

Moore recently visited Michigan State but he will actually be playing for UCLA next year. Moore committed to the Bruins on Monday.

With Moore going elsewhere, the Spartans were able to add another cornerback out of the portal in North Carolina transfer Lejond Cavazos.

Former Cal and Colorado cornerback Kaylin Moore has committed to UCLA. The California native was a starter at Colorado before transferring to Cal. Posted 24 tackles at Cal last season.https://t.co/YgOrEcgmFe pic.twitter.com/F2jhKHFMTB — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 13, 2024

