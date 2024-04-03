Spartans target, 3-star LB Charles White to visit MSU on Thursday

One of the Spartans’ top linebacker targets in the 2025 class will visit campus on Thursday.

Three-star linebacker Charles White announced he’ll visit Michigan State for Thursday’s spring ball practice. White hails from Orchard Lake, Mich. and is reportedly heavily considering Michigan State.

White ranks as the No. 61 linebacker nationally and No. 10 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He holds offers from nearly 20 programs, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State, Kansas, Boston College and Purdue are considered to be the top contenders for White. He is also scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan State in June.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire