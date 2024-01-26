Spartans stagnant in second half against Kirkwood

Jan. 26—Going into the half Wednesday, the 6-15 Spartans were down by only eight points against the 18-2 Kirkwood Reivers. After the break, Kirkwood held SWCC to only one point in the third and eight in the fourth to come out nearly 40 points ahead in an 80-42 Reivers victory.

The Spartans' strong start was aided by sophomore Cassidy Nelson, of Lenox, who made five 3-pointers in the first half.

In the second, she was unable to make a bucket, finishing with a team-high 15 points.

Nelson also led the Spartans in rebounds with nine.

The Reivers were led by Jenna Twedt who had 26 points including seven 3-point shots.

Spartan defensive standout Shyla Moore logged four steals and three rebounds, putting up seven points.

Cold shooting hampered the Spartans as they made only 27.7% from the field.

They also nearly doubled the Reivers in turnovers with 20.

Wednesday's loss followed another home loss Monday against Iowa Western where the Spartans fell 70-65 in overtime.

Cassidy Nelson scored 16 in that game including three from behind the arc. Brooklyn Hadl also scored 16 after putting up four 3-point shots.

Mikayla "Gracie" Hearon logged a double-double as she posted 14 points and 10 on the boards.

The Spartans return to action Saturday at Marshalltown Community College.

Their next home game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 against Ellsworth Community College.