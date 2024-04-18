Spartans squander conference opportunity

Apr. 17—HENDERSON — The Kerr-Vance Academy Spartans lost a tough one 6-2 at home against Rocky Mount Academy on Monday.

Jockeying for the first-place spot in the Carolina Independence 2A/1A, the Spartans were looking to hurdle the Eagles who sit on top of the standings with a 5-0 conference record. And for a moment, it looked like the Spartans were going to get it done.

It was a "pitching duel" Monday night between Tim Hudson and Seth Tickel. The blue and orange pulled ahead up one after a scoreless six innings, but they allowed a backbreaking six runs in the final slide.

Hudson, a senior and Division-III commit to Nichols College (Dudley, MA), was cruising on the mound early; he tallied up eight strikeouts and only one walk in the six innings he pitched. But the final inning was where it all unraveled.

"Tim pitched his tail off," said Spartans head coach Mike Rigsbee.

"Things happen — little things," he said. "Overall, I thought we competed. It's fun to watch, I guess. It's pretty good ball."

The Eagles took to the plate, needing to score some runs to keep the game going. Setting the tone, the first Rocky Mount batter sent a loud hit into the outfield and stretched it into a double. A hard hit ball up the middle on the next at-bat slipped just past the second baseman and scored the runner from second — Hudson was visibly upset.

On a pitching change, Rigsbee swapped Hudson for sophomore Nathan McDaniel. Hudson was moved to second base, playing right where the previous ball got through.

The Eagles, gaining momentum, beat out a double play at first and then hit a high fly ball scoring the go-ahead run — 2-0. More hard-hit balls in the infield loaded the bases, and McDaniel found himself in a jam — he responded with a strikeout.

With two outs and the bases still juiced, the Eagles' dugout was loud (whichever team is doing their best Sketch impression is normally a good indicator on who has the momentum).

Kaiden Pulley at the plate for Rocky Mount battled his way to a full count after seeing eight pitches from McDaniel. With the bases loaded and all runners going on delivery, Rocky Mount's baserunners got a head start and a base hit into the gap cleared the board on a back-breaking 3 RBI double with two outs.

Another base hit scored Pulley from second; and after the final out of the inning, the Spartans jogged back into their dugout trying to recollect themselves for an improbable comeback. An RBI from eighth-grader Thomas Wilson was too little too late and senior Zack Thomas struck out looking in the final at-bat to end the game.

The Spartans will take their lumps after the loss, but still have a chance at redemption when they face Rocky Mount at home next week. Kerr-Vance are now 7-3 (3-1) on the year and stand just three games back from the Eagles in the conference standings.