Spartans sitting near bubble in latest ESPN ‘Bracketology’ update

Michigan State basketball is currently being projected as another bubble team this upcoming season.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has released an updated batch of “Bracketology” and he has the Spartans slipping close to the bubble. Michigan State is currently slated as a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and matched up with No. 10 seed Dayton.

Michigan State is one of nine Big Ten teams included in Lunardi’s projected field of 68. He also has Oregon, Maryland and Nebraska just outside on the wrong side of the bubble.

Click on the post below to see the complete NCAA Tournament bracket projection from Lunardi:

Men's Bracketology: 2025 NCAA Tournament https://t.co/146SOUv6MW. 🏀🏀 The disappearance of the Pac-12 from the national landscape will have ramifications across the country and across every sport. But from a Bracketology perspective, there is really only one question: Who will… — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) June 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire