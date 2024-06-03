Spartans sign Hearts midfielder Rennie

Spartans have confirmed the signing of Hearts midfielder Erin Rennie on loan for the upcoming SWPL campaign.

Rennie has made the switch across Edinburgh for the duration of the 2024-25 season.

Talking about her move, the 21-year-old told club media: “I’m delighted to sign for Spartans.

"Jack [Beesley] and the club are ambitious in terms of the direction that they want the club to go in and I want to be a part of that.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting started.”

Manager Jack Beesley added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Erin to Spartans.

"Attracting a player of her calibre is a great coup for the club and outlines our ambitions to progress.

"She is a player who will bring creativity, intelligence and a huge desire to win and whose drive, high standards and high level of professionalism will compliment our existing group very well.

"We are confident Erin can make a really positive impact next season, as well as Spartans providing the ideal environment for her to continue her development.”