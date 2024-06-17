Spartans reportedly showing interest in 2026 4-star SF TJ Crumble

Michigan State basketball has reportedly shown interest in one of the top small forwards in the 2026 class.

Recruiting insider Jake Weingarten reported on Saturday that Michigan State is one of the first few schools to reach out to four-star small forward TJ Crumble. The other teams that reportedly reached out Crumble include Ohio State, Stanford, Iowa, Cincinnati, Appalachian State and Ohio.

Crumble ranks as the No. 12 small forward and No. 38 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He is ranked as the No. 2 player from Ohio in the class.

Crumble has received offers from more than 15 schools, but Michigan State is not one of those programs, according to 247Sports. Some of the more notable programs to offer Crumble is Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Five-star 2026 prospect TJ Crumble has heard from Ohio State, Stanford, Michigan State, Iowa, Cincinnati, App. State, and Ohio U, he told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire