Spartans rebound with solid 6-4 win over Faith Christian

Apr. 12—HENDERSON — On Wednesday, the Kerr-Vance Academy Spartans rebounded from a tough loss to East Wake with a solid 6-4 victory over the Faith Christian Patriots.

According to head coach Mike Rigsbee, the KVA boys came out with much more energy and excitement in the game against Faith Christian.

"It was a great bounce back from the other night," said Rigsbee. "We had better at-bats and the pitching was great."

The Spartans scored their first run on a cheeky rundown play at first to score the runner from third. But after giving up a walk and a home run in the second inning to fall behind 2-1, the Spartans switched it up a notch to tip the scales in their favor. They responded with a five-run inning to end the second slide and never looked back.

KVA came into Wednesday's game 6-2 (2-0) after the loss to the Eagles with senior and future college player, Tim Hudson, leading the team in batting average and on-base percentage.

An error in the outfield loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning with a chance for the Patriots to tie the game late — the Spartans coaching staff felt uneasy even with the four-run lead. The Patriots forced two consecutive full-count walks to cut the deficit to just two runs — 6-4.

Playing right into a mess, the Spartans needed one more out to get out of the jam. Again a 3-2 count, the payoff pitch was smacked well into right field, but Mason Richardson stood tall near the chain link fence and secured the final out to retire the side.

After gifting Faith hope at a comeback, sophomore Nathan McDaniel was subbed in from right field and replaced Hudson on the mound to close the game. The vocal leader kept his team engaged for most of the game from the field and secured the final out on the mound with a clean strikeout to send the Patriots home.

Thomas Wilson, an eighth-grader manning first base, also played spectacularly for this varsity squad — once, leaving his feet for a line drive hit between first and second and then firing it into first base for the double play on the runner failing to tag up to end the inning. And it wasn't just the young Wilson with the heady play — the team as a whole played high-quality baseball, showing off an impressive level of understanding on the diamond.

When in the outfield, McDaniel was in constant communication with his fellow defenders, discussing positioning and maintaining awareness of the outs and strike count.

Excellent pitching from KVA's rotation kept the Patriots at bay for most of the game, and the Spartans offense made sure to stay productive. Now moving to 7-2 (3-0) on the year, the KVA Spartans have a chance to leapfrog Rocky Mount Academy (7-3) in the conference rankings for the top spot.

PITCHINGTim Hudson (Sr.) — 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ERA, 5 BB, 4 SO

Nathan McDaniel (So.) — 1.1 IP, 0 BB, 0 R, 1 SO