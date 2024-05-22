Spartans ready for first crack at state tournament

May 21—No one associated with the Greenbrier East softball program has had to look far for a nice meal over the last few weeks.

Such are the spoils when you win a championship, doubly so when you do something that had never been done before.

The Spartans' two-game sweep of George Washington in last week's Class AAA Region 3 championship series put them in the state tournament for the first time in the school's 55 years. The historic moment will start Wednesday morning when they take on Region 1 champion University at 9:45 a.m.

The game will be played on The Rock Field B at South Charleston's Little Creek Park.

The accomplishment means as much to the community as it does to the program itself.

"It's hard to put it into words," head coach Aaron Ambler said. "The community couldn't have been any better and more supportive of these girls. I think there hasn't been a restaurant in town that hasn't fed them since our sectional and regional wins.

"The girls are excited; they're happy to be here. This is a group that's worked for it for a long time. I think every team starts the season saying, 'Hey, we want to win states.' This group, for several years their goal has been to get down here and win it. It wasn't just something they said the first day."

Experience was definitely on the side of the Spartans (21-9) as they got over the regional obstacle. There were five seniors in the starting lineup for last Tuesday's regional clincher against GW — catcher Alanis McClary, shortstop Taylor Boswell, third baseman/pitcher Kayla Bartley, pitcher/first baseman Lily Carola and center fielder Gracie Gumm.

But there was one player whose loss the team had to overcome. Josi Ervin established herself as one of the area's top pitchers during her career in Fairlea. She was a second-team all-stater last season after going 16-5 with a 1.29 earned run average. She posted 181 strikeouts and 28 walks while holding opponents to 82 hits over 125 innings and threw 15 complete games.

The pitching, however, has been a bright spot for the Spartans with the 1-2 punch of Carola and Bartley.

Carola gained experience last year behind Ervin and went 8-2 en route to honorable mention all-state recognition. This year she is 10-4 with a 2.18 earned run average to go with 108 strikeouts to 31 walks over 77 innings.

The pleasant addition, although maybe not a surprise to Ambler, has been Bartley. She transferred to Greenbrier East from Covington (Va.) High School after Covington closed its doors at the end of the last academic year. She has amassed an 11-4 record with a phenomenal ERA of 1.58. In 102 innings pitched Bartley has 158 strikeouts to only 17 walks.

Bartley was familiar with and also a bit connected to the program before this year.

"Going back for several years, we would scrimmage (Covington) or play them (in the regular season), as well as Allegheny," Ambler said. "The school closed, her dad happens to be dating the mother of another player on our team so they have made the transition to Greenbrier County. We've known her. She played travel ball with a lot of our girls. She was already a fit before she even came our way.

"With her and Lily Carola both this year, we have been able to kind of come at teams with two No. 1s, not really a No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher," Ambler said. "They have piggybacked each other all year. One starts one game and one the next, and vice versa. One will start and the other will close. We've had two good pitchers this year that certainly have helped us to get where we are."

Bartley has also been a big addition the offense. She leads the team with six home runs and is second with a .383 batting average.

Boswell, a second-teamer last year, is first in runs batted in (35), second in home runs (4), second in runs scored (35) and third in hitting (.365). McClary is the top hitter at .429, first in hits (42), first in runs (38) and first in stolen bases (13 out of 16 attempts).

University (22-9) is hitting .322 as a team and has three players hitting well over .400 — sophomore Olivia Masoner (.475), sophomore Maddie Campbell (.465) and freshman Josalyn Phillips (.463).

The teams met once in the regular season, with the Hawks taking a 10-7 win. In their first game on artificial turf, the Spartans committed four errors that led to six unearned runs. That experience should come in handy for the artificial surface at Little Creek.

The tournament is double elimination. If the Spartans beat University, they will take on the Washington-Cabell Midland winner at about 7:15 p.m. If they lose, they will play the loser at 4:45 p.m.

