Spartans power past Mustangs in weather-shortened opener

Aug. 18—CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Spartans scored three touchdowns in the second quarter during a 20-0 win over the Grand Valley Mustangs Thursday night at Ricaurte Stadium at Joslin Field.

The season opener for both teams marked the first time Conneaut played as a member of the Chagrin Valley Conference. Grand Valley is wrapping up its final season as a CVC member.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Spartans got things, going scoring all three touchdowns in the second quarter.

Conneaut senior running back Wyatt Payne put the Spartans on the board first, scoring touchdowns on two straight possessions in the second quarter. Payne had 175 yards rushing on 12 carries with two touchdowns for the game.

Conneaut senior quarterback Max Gleason also had a big game running the ball. Gleason finished with 102 yards rushing on 13 carries and one touchdown. He was also 2-for-3 passing for 21 yards with one interception.

However, the game officially ended early after thunder and lightning arrived with 8:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. Both teams immediately left the field and the stands quickly emptied. After about a 10-minute wait, the game was declared over.

GV had possession of the ball at the 50-yard line facing a second down and 2 yards to go when play ended.

Payne opened the scoring for Conneaut with 8:25 left in the second quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run off the right side. The extra point by senior kicker Bryce Spurlin was good to make it 7-0.

Payne scored again while streaking down the right sideline, breaking tackles and staying inbounds on a dramatic 45-yard touchdown run. Spurlin's kick made it a 14-0 lead for Conneaut with 5:50 left in the second quarter.

Gleason scored his first touchdown of the year on a 7-yard run to the left side, diving for the end zone to get in. Spurlin's kick was no good as Conneaut took a 20-0 lead with 4:21 remaining before halftime.

"I think we just didn't make mistakes," Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said of second quarter. "In the first quarter, we moved the ball down there and fumbled the ball on a silly play and then we scored a touchdown that got called back on a hold and were killing ourselves early on."

Dobran also credited the offensive line for creating holes for his ball carriers who had big nights.

"You saw some special play and a fantastic Wyatt Payne, he had some fantastic runs I haven't seen in a long time," he said.

The coach also was proud of his entire defensive unit crediting his defensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage, linebackers who filled the holes, and defensive backs who made plays to break up passes.

Conneaut rushed for 292 yards on 29 carries and held the Mustangs to 87 yards on 31 carries. The Spartans had 309 total yards of offense while limiting Grand Valley to 144 total yards.

Mustangs junior running back John Foss-Peters led GV with 46 yards on eight carries and grabbed three receptions for 25 yards.

"We have a very young team and we're learning right now. We had a few mistakes that put us in some bad positions and they capitalized on them," said Grand Valley coach Clint Nims. "But I'm proud of our guys and the guys improved as the game went on and their effort was fantastic. Even though we didn't win the game, we got better today."

Both teams return to non-conference action on Aug. 25.

Conneaut hosts Berlin Center Western Reserve, while GV is at Edgewood.