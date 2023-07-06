Spartans pick up pair of crystal ball predictions for 4-star LB Dylan Williams

Michigan State football is reportedly in a great position to “pull off a shocker” on the recruiting trail.

A pair of recruiting insiders — Justin Thind and Corey Robinson — have submitted crystal ball predictions for four-star linebacker Dylan Williams in favor of Michigan State. Williams had previously been considered a lean towards Oregon, with national recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong submitting a crystal ball in favor of the Ducks last month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Williams will be announcing his college decision on Friday afternoon.

Williams ranks as the No. 17 linebacker and No. 181 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He holds offers from more than 30 schools, and has a finalists list that includes Michigan State, Oregon, Miami (FL), Washington and UCLA.

The addition of Williams to the Spartans’ class would be massive should Thind and Robinson end up being correct with their prediction. We will find out tomorrow, but this is huge news for Michigan State football.

Click on the tweet below to read more on Williams from Thind:

CRYSTAL BALL: #MichiganState is in prime position to pull off a shocker on the trail… A breakdown of how MSU seems to have overcome countless factors and now sit in the lead for an elite Top247 prospect from across the country (VIP): https://t.co/qBcsPFvb9F — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) July 6, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Advertisement

More Football!

Michigan State football 2024 commitment tracker MSU football trending for 4-star WR Nick Marsh, according to 247Sports' recruiting insiders Michigan State football DB commit Justin Denson commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire