Spartans pick up crystal ball prediction for elite, 5-star PF Xavier Booker

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Michigan State landing one of the top players in the 2023 class.

Five-star power forward Xavier Booker announced his top 10 schools list on Monday evening — which included Michigan State. Shortly after that was released, a crystal ball prediction in favor of Michigan State was entered for Booker by 247Sports basketball analyst Travis Branham.

Booker ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 power forward and No. 1 player from Indiana.

Things change quickly from day-to-day in the recruiting world so one crystal ball prediction shouldn’t make Spartans’ fans feel like Booker is a lock to end up in green-and-white. But it’s definitely a great sign to see and could be an indication of a massive commitment for Tom Izzo and his staff in the near future.

