Advertisement

Spartans pick up 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions for 3-star LB Charles White

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State football is trending in the right direction for a three-star linebacker from their own backyard.

Three-star linebacker Charles White of Orchard Lake, Mich. is currently being projected to end up in green-and-white. Four recruiting insiders from 247Sports have entered crystal ball predictions in favor of the Spartans landing a commitment from White.

White ranks as the No. 66 linebacker and No. 10 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 592 overall prospect in the country for the class.

Michigan State has already extended him an offer and is one of nearly 20 schools to do so. According to 247Sports, he is also strongly considering Boston College and Kansas.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire