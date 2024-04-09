Spartans pick up 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions for 3-star LB Charles White

Michigan State football is trending in the right direction for a three-star linebacker from their own backyard.

Three-star linebacker Charles White of Orchard Lake, Mich. is currently being projected to end up in green-and-white. Four recruiting insiders from 247Sports have entered crystal ball predictions in favor of the Spartans landing a commitment from White.

White ranks as the No. 66 linebacker and No. 10 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 592 overall prospect in the country for the class.

Michigan State has already extended him an offer and is one of nearly 20 schools to do so. According to 247Sports, he is also strongly considering Boston College and Kansas.

2025 three ⭐️ LB Charles White out of Orchard Lake, Michigan. Goes to St. Marys highschool. https://t.co/ZcRYLah5bZ pic.twitter.com/Auj6rQRuPl — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire