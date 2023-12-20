Spartans get official commitment from Ohio 3-star OL Charlton Luniewski

The second of two twin brothers committed to Michigan State has made it official.

Three-star offensive lineman Charlton Luniewski inked his national letter of intent to become a Spartan on Wednesday morning. Both Charlton and his twin brother Mercer signed with Michigan State on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Luniewski ranks as the No. 108 interior offensive lineman prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 47 player from Ohio in the class.

Luniewski signed with Michigan State over a host of other offers, including Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pitt, Virginia and Wisconsin.

