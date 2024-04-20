Spartans offer Utah 2025 4-star WR Jerome Myles

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a four-star wide receiver from Utah.

Jerome Myles of Draper, Utah announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Myles is a four-star wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class.

Myles ranks as the No. 18 wide receiver and No. 193 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Utah in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend him an offer, according to 247Sports. He is currently projected to end up at Utah but also holds notable offers from Arkansas, California, Ole Miss, Arizona, BYU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Tennessee, UCLA and Washington.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire