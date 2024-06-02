Spartans offer Tennessee 4-star WR Joel Wyatt

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a highly-rated wide receiver from Tennessee in the 2026 class.

Joel Wyatt of Bell Buckle, Tenn. announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Wyatt is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class.

Wyatt ranks as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 137 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 3 player from Tennessee.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Wyatt, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Wyatt includes Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire