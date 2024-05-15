Spartans offer in-state 2026 TE Lincoln Keyes of Saline, Mich.

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an in-state tight end in the 2026 class.

Lincoln Keyes of Saline, Mich. announced he received a scholarship offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. Keyes is an unranked tight end prospect in the 2026 class.

Michigan State is one of 20 schools to already extend Keyes an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Keyes are Cincinnati, Pitt, Minnesota, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue and Wisconsin.

