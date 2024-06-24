Spartans offer Ohio 3-star OT Kuol Kuol after impressive camp performance

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an intriguing three-star prospect from Ohio.

Kuol Kuol of Dayton, Ohio announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Kuol Kuol is a three-star offensive tackle in the 2025 class.

Kuol Kuol ranks as the No. 108 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. According to 247Sports recruiting insider Allen Trieu, he recently camped at Michigan State and must have impressed the staff to pick up the offer from the Spartans.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend an offer to Kuol, according to 247Sports. He also holds notable offers from Boston College, Purdue, Iowa State, Marshall and Army.

