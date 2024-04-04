Spartans offer Ohio 2026 DE Cincere Johnson during visit on Thursday

Michigan State football has handed out a scholarship offer to a rising edge rusher from Ohio in the 2026 class.

Cincere Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio announced on Thursday he received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Johnson reportedly got the offer from the Spartans while he was visiting Michigan State on Thursday.

Johnson is not yet ranked on 247Sports, but has already picked up a lot of interest from big-time programs. According to 247Sports, Michigan State is the seventh program to extend him an offer. Other programs to offer Johnson includes Louisville, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Central Michigan and Toledo.

