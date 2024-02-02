Spartans offer Ohio 2025 3-star S Josh Johnson

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a three-star safety from Ironton, Ohio.

Josh Johnson announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Johnson hails from Ironton, Ohio — the hometown of former Michigan State fullback Trevon Pendleton.

Johnson ranks as the No. 44 safety in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 31 player from Ohio in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 schools to extend an offer to Johnson. Other notable programs to offer Johnson includes Tennessee, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Penn State and West Virginia.

