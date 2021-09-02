Spartans offer No. 1 RB in 2023 class Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Michigan State will try to beat out the likes of Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State for one of the top recruits in the 2023 class – running back Richard Young.

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to the top running back in the 2023 class in Young. The Lehigh Acres, Fla. prospect revealed the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Wednesday evening.

Young is a five-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class. Young currently holds scholarship offers from 40-plus programs, including powerhouses such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Young will be an extremely tough get for the Spartans with so many other big-time programs vying for his talents. But I do give the Spartans a ton of credit on swinging for the fences on this prospect. It at the very least shows Mel Tucker and his staff will continue to chase the top prospects and that’s what I like to see out of the program.

