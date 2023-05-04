Spartans offer IMG Academy 2026 OL George Haseotes
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an offensive lineman prospect from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
George Haseotes announced on Wednesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Haseotes is listed as a interior offensive lineman, and measures at 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds.
Haseotes is yet to be ranked on 247Sports. Michigan State is the first school to extend him an offer, according to 247Sports.
After a great conversation with @CoachCKap, I am honored and grateful to receive an offer from Michigan State University. I would like my mom, my coaches, and the staff at MSU. Go Spartans! @MSU_Football @CSNSeahawks @Coach_mtucker @adamgorney @GregBiggins @TheMatt_V @On3sports… pic.twitter.com/3OYG82Mpy3
— George Haseotes (@GHaseotes) May 3, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
More Football!
Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne releases statement, confirms he is leaving MSU
LOOK: Michigan State football transfer WR Keon Coleman releases statement regarding transfer portal rumors
4-star Texas CB Mario Buford locks in official visit to MSU in early June