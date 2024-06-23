Spartans offer Florida 2025 LB Kellen Wiley

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a linebacker from Florida.

Kellen Wiley of Tampa, Fla. announced earlier this week that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Wiley plays for Hillsborough High, and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds.

Wiley currently is not ranked on 247Sports.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend Wiley an offer, according to 247Sports. Some of the other more notable programs to offer Wiley includes Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse and USF.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire