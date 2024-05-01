Spartans offer ETSU transfer S Sheldon Arnold II

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a transfer safety from the FCS level.

East Tennessee State transfer safety Sheldon Arnold II announced on Tuesday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. The offer announcement from Arnold came shortly after Michigan State starting safety Jaden Mangham hit the portal with intentions of leaving the program.

Arnold recorded 87 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and one touchdown this past season for the Buccaneers. Arnold has also recently received an offer for UAB.

#MichiganState offers FCS transfer portal safety with high coverage grades: https://t.co/P9YgpQnOY6 — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 30, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire