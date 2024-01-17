Spartans offer elite, Nevada 2025 4-star OL Alai Kalaniuvalu

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the best offensive lineman prospects in the 2025 class.

The Spartans have extended an offer to four-star interior offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu on Wednesday. Kalaniuvalu plays for Bishop Gorman and is considered one of the top prospects in Nevada.

Kalaniuvalu ranks as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He is also ranked as the No. 136 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of 30 programs to extend an offer to Kalaniuvalu, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to hand him an offer includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.

I am truly grateful to @FBCoachM for offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to continue doing what I love to do at Michigan State University…Thank you very much & Go Spartans!! #JURY @BishopGormanFB @KalaniuvaluAlai @CoachTyusMoe @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @BlairAngulo pic.twitter.com/8mxxkAX9OW — Alai Kalaniuvalu (@AKalaniuvalu) January 17, 2024

