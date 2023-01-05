Spartans offer elite 2025 Mississippi 4-star LB/S Jarcoby Hopson

Michigan State football is looking to pickup a commitment from one of the top prospects in Mississippi in the 2025 class.

Four-star prospect Jarcoby Hopson of Lake Carmorant, Miss. announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He is listed as a safety and linebacker on 247Sports.

Hopson is ranked as the No. 7 linebacker and No. 56 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from the state of Mississippi.

Hopson now holds scholarship offers from 10 schools, according to 247Sports. The list of schools that have offered him includes Michigan State, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

