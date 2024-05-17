Spartans offer elite 2025 4-star DL Bryce Jenkins

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a big-time defensive lineman prospect in the 2025 class.

Bryce Jenkins of Washington, D.C. announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Jenkins is a four-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Jenkins ranks as the No. 26 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 218 overall prospect in the class.

Jenkins holds offers from more than 20 schools, according to 247Sports. Some of the other notable programs to previously offer Jenkins includes Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire