Spartans offer elite 2024 Florida 4-star LB Adarius Hayes
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the elite linebacker prospects in the 2024 class.
Adarius Hayes of Largo, Fla. has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans, according to his Twitter account. He announced the recruiting news on Wednesday.
Hayes is a four-star linebacker prospect in the 2024 class. He ranks as the No. 42 overall player and No. 3 linebacker in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.
Michigan State joins a list of more than 10 schools to already offer Hayes. That list includes Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, West Virginia and Florida Atlantic.
I Am truly honored and blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University‼️😎💪🏾🔥@LargoFootball @CoachTHollowell @ScottieHazelton @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits #GoSpartans #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/rIzMqQbNt9
— Adariushayes24 (@adariushayes24) April 20, 2022
