Spartans offer Canadian DE Emmanuel Nwaiwu

robert bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an edge rusher from north of the border.

Emmanuel Nwaiwu of Montreal (Quebec) Vanier College announced he received a scholarship from the Spartans earlier this week. He is an edge rusher in the 2025 class.

Nwaiwu is currently unranked on 247Sports.com.

Michigan State is the fifth program to offer Nwaiwu, according to 247Sports. Other programs to offer him includes Boston College, Boise State, Akron and Maine.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire