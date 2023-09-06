Spartans offer 4-star 2025 Kansas DL Juju Marks

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an elite defensive lineman prospect from Kansas.

Juju Marks of Lenexa, Kan. announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship from Michigan State. Marks is a four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Marks ranks as the No. 26 defensive lineman and No. 244 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 4 player from Kansas.

Michigan State is one of more than 25 programs to extend an offer to Marks, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Marks includes Alabama, Auburn, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and USC.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire