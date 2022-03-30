Spartans offer 4-star 2023 Alabama DL Tomarrion Parker

Michigan State football has joined the race for top 100 recruit Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, Ala.

Parker, who is four-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class, announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Parker is ranked as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 48 overall prospect by 247Sports.

Parker holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Michigan.

