Spartans offer 3-star Virginia DL Samuel Cohen

Michigan State is the latest big-time program to extend a scholarship to three-star defensive lineman Samuel Cohen.

Cohen announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Cohen hails from Richmond, Va. and is listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.

Cohen ranks as the No. 48 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 schools to offer Cohen, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Cohen includes Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Boston College, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire