Spartans offer 3-star Virginia S Sheldon Robinson

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a three-star safety from Virginia.

Sheldon Robinson of Woodberry Forrest, Va. announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Robinson is a three-star safety prospect in the 2025 class.

Robinson ranks as the No. 38 safety prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 schools to extend an offer to Robinson. He also holds notable offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Northwestern, Pitt, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State University! Thank you @MSU_Football @DBcoachadams! pic.twitter.com/Vbau1gRvj8 — Sheldon Robinson (@SheldonR_5) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire