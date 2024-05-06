Spartans offer 3-star Texas WR Lorenzo Hill

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star wide receiver from the Lone Star State.

Lorenzo Hill of Denton, Texas announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Hill is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Hill ranks as the No. 179 wide receiver prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 10 programs to offer Hill, according to 247Sports. The other programs to offer Hill includes Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa and UTEP.

