Spartans offer 3-star Texas RB Dramekco Green

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a three-star running back from Texas.

Dramekco Green of Conroe, Texas announced on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. 247Sports is listed as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Green ranks as the No. 30 running back in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend Green an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Green includes Boston College, Illinois, Memphis, Minnesota, Oregon State, TCU, SMU and Pitt.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire