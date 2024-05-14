Spartans offer 3-star OL, Wisconsin commit Cam Clark

Michigan State football is looking to pry away an in-state prospect from a fellow Big Ten squad.

Cam Clark of Dexter, Mich. announced on Tuesday morning that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Clark is a three-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Clark ranks as the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 805 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 14 player from Michigan.

Clark committed to Wisconsin last month, and has received interest from other big-time schools such as Kentucky, Minnesota, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire