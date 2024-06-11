Spartans offer 3-star North Carolina DE Donovan Darden

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a three-star edge rusher from North Carolina.

Donovan Darden of Havelock, N.C. announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Darden is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Darden ranks as the No. 43 edge rusher in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 16 player from North Carolina in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 schools to extend an offer to Darden, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Darden includes Illinois, NC State, Pitt, South Carolina, Boston College, Missouri and West Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire