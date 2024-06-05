Spartans offer 3-star Maryland CB Aydan West

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a three-star cornerback from Maryland.

Aydan West of Gaithersburg, Md. announced earlier this week that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. West announced the recruiting news on X.

West ranks as the No. 83 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 942 overall prospect in the class.

West is currently projected to land at Virginia, according to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions. He is also strongly considering Cincinnati, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

