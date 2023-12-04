Advertisement

Spartans offer 3-star DL, Illinois commit Demetrius John

Robert Bondy
Michigan State is looking to flip a defensive lineman prospect currently committed to a fellow Big Ten program.

Three-star defensive lineman Demetrius John announced on Saturday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. John hails from Dublin, Ohio and is currently committed to Illinois.

John ranks as the No. 91 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 822 overall prospect.

John has been committed to Illinois since June. He also holds notable offers from Boston College, Indiana, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

