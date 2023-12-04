Spartans offer 3-star DL, Illinois commit Demetrius John

Michigan State is looking to flip a defensive lineman prospect currently committed to a fellow Big Ten program.

Three-star defensive lineman Demetrius John announced on Saturday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. John hails from Dublin, Ohio and is currently committed to Illinois.

John ranks as the No. 91 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 822 overall prospect.

John has been committed to Illinois since June. He also holds notable offers from Boston College, Indiana, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

I’m grateful to receive an offer from Michigan State University! pic.twitter.com/rEtDVQMpby — 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐬 "DD" 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 ✞ (@D2xJohn) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire